Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.92 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 163.6% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VGT opened at $423.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $462.97.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

