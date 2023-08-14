Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock opened at $167.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.53. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.59 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

