TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Short Interest Update

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 752,900 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of TPG RE Finance Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 61.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $4,095,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRTX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 187,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 110.25 and a quick ratio of 110.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.90. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $10.39.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.93%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRTX. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRTX

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.