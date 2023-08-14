Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a sell rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.27.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of TTD stock opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.78. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.15.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 22,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 526,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,870,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,383 shares of company stock worth $9,993,906. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,215,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.