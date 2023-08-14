Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RIG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Transocean from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.28.

NYSE RIG opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. Transocean has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $8.86.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 1.6% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Transocean by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,525 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Transocean by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,464 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

