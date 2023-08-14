Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,408,006 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 34,337 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $0.50 on Monday. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $0.85.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.