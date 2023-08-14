Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Short Interest Update

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,220,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 17,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
TCOM stock opened at $39.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.60.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
