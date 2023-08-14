Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$57.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 68.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSU. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.57.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSU

Trisura Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Trisura Group stock traded down C$1.34 on Monday, reaching C$33.90. The company had a trading volume of 373,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,573. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 122.46 and a beta of 0.77. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$29.56 and a 52-week high of C$47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 84.69.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$639.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$136.00 million. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.2128085 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.