Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$57.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 68.14% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSU. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.57.
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$639.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$136.00 million. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.2128085 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.
