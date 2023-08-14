Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Lifted by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 0.6% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,340,000 after buying an additional 134,870 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,127,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $675,983,000 after purchasing an additional 363,399 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,197,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,343,643. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

About Truist Financial



Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

