TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TRX. TheStreet downgraded TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TRX Gold from $1.10 to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

TRX opened at $0.38 on Friday. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in TRX Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in TRX Gold in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in TRX Gold by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in TRX Gold in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

