Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Shares of TNP opened at $21.37 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $261.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.