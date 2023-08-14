Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Buys 3,970 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust comprises approximately 2.5% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4,300.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after buying an additional 1,195,652 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 735,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,304. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 109.71%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STWD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

