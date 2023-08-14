UDR (NYSE:UDR) & Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Head-To-Head Review

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Free Report) and UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and UDR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $63.14 million 32.97 $37.26 million $0.57 33.28 UDR $1.52 billion 8.62 $86.92 million $1.34 29.62

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Commonwealth. UDR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

95.3% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of UDR shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of UDR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Equity Commonwealth and UDR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 0 0 0 N/A UDR 0 8 8 0 2.50

UDR has a consensus target price of $47.90, indicating a potential upside of 20.69%. Given UDR’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UDR is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and UDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 117.12% 2.88% 2.69% UDR 28.00% 11.50% 4.14%

Volatility and Risk

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDR has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UDR beats Equity Commonwealth on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Get Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

About UDR

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,412 apartment homes including 415 homes under development. For over 51 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to Residents and the highest quality experience for Associates.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.