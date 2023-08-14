Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 1.1% of Citizens Business Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $9.35 on Monday, hitting $453.20. The company had a trading volume of 215,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $453.25 and a 200-day moving average of $493.22.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.11 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.