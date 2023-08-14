Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,148,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,867 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.35% of Union Pacific worth $432,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Union Pacific by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 282.1% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Union Pacific by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.74. 877,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,697. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $140.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

