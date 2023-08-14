Uniswap Price Reaches $6.19 (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.57 billion and $64.15 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $6.19 or 0.00021097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00279144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013493 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000460 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.15508573 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 772 active market(s) with $58,811,449.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.