United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.04. 472,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,986. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.33.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.