United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Increased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,478. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.33. The firm has a market cap of $150.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.