United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics
In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $1,254,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total transaction of $1,254,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $7,227,075. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on UTHR
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $236.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,846. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $201.65 and a one year high of $283.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.61.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Therapeutics
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.