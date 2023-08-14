UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Forefront Wealth Management Inc.

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 4.7% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,062 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 10,452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $512.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,979. The stock has a market cap of $474.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.49.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.