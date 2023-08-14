Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $909,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 26.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLED stock opened at $153.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $166.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.36.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

