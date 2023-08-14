Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on URBN

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN opened at $36.41 on Monday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $37.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.