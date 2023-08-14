V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Short Interest Down 20.6% in July

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 268,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VVX. Raymond James raised their target price on V2X from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
VVX opened at $52.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. V2X has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $56.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84.
V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $977.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.53 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.
V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.
