V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Short Interest Down 20.6% in July

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 268,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VVX. Raymond James raised their target price on V2X from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

V2X Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 34.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 242,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 61,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V2X by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in V2X by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVX opened at $52.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. V2X has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $56.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $977.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.53 million. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

V2X Company Profile

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

