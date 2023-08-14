Valliance Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 453,644 Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 453,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,000. Bilibili comprises 19.0% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Valliance Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Bilibili at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 1,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bilibili stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.27. 4,106,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,448,539. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $29.46.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BILI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC decreased their target price on Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

