Valliance Asset Management Ltd Sells 400,000 Shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

Valliance Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the period. HH&L Acquisition comprises about 0.0% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in HH&L Acquisition were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HHLA. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,958,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $13,806,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 164,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 103,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 482.3% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 128,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 106,759 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HHLA remained flat at $10.50 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,291. The company has a market capitalization of $174.09 million, a P/E ratio of 55.27 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

