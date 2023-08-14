Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 7,647 shares.The stock last traded at $13.50 and had previously closed at $14.27.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Valneva from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $929.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Valneva in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva in the 1st quarter worth $858,000. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

