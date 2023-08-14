Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,246,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 15.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $101,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,728,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,258,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,663. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

