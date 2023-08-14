Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Trimmed by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after acquiring an additional 825,816 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VUG stock opened at $280.01 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $295.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.25. The firm has a market cap of $91.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

