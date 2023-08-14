Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Resolute Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MGV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.34. 182,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,378. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.52. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.