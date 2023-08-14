Verasity Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $44.83 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000573 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006212 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

