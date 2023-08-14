Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,549 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.3% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,134,486,000 after acquiring an additional 562,742 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after buying an additional 34,553,565 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,597,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,968,027. The company has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.20%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

