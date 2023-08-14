Vertcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $371,185.34 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $2.78 million and $371,185.34 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 54% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,365.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00279014 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.38 or 0.00781128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013555 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $158.36 or 0.00539293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00059522 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00121701 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,409,722 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.