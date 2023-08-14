Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $314,805.23

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $2.52 million and $314,805.23 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 58.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,356.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00279352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.97 or 0.00779971 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013518 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.90 or 0.00541280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00059339 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00121487 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,408,535 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

