Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close.

VNOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $36.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

