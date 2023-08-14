Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) & Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) and Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vital Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 1 1 2 0 2.25 Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vital Energy currently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.89%. Given Vital Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vital Energy is more favorable than Permianville Royalty Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 57.79% 24.29% 9.76% Permianville Royalty Trust 23.62% 24.45% 24.45%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Vital Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vital Energy and Permianville Royalty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.92 billion 0.55 $631.51 million $50.40 1.13 Permianville Royalty Trust $16.60 million 5.96 $13.48 million $0.45 6.67

Vital Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Permianville Royalty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Vital Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Vital Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vital Energy beats Permianville Royalty Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc. in January 2023. Vital Energy, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders. The company was founded in May 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

