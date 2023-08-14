Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Raised to $61.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vital Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Vital Energy stock opened at $56.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.36.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $335.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.19 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 57.79%. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTLE. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $870,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $746,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $129,151,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

