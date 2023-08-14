Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW) Short Interest Down 30.8% in July

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEATW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000.

Vivid Seats Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SEATW stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

