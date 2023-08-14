Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Up 16.6% This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 16.6% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $96.89 million and approximately $13.96 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for about $3.56 or 0.00012141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019860 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013917 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,361.95 or 1.00011206 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

