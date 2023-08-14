Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 221,595 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 188.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,595 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VWO stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,848,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,059,423. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

