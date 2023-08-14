Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 9,485 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wade G W & Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $25,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 268,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 159,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 86,856 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 439,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,823. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $72.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

