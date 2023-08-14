Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,615 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 359,729 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after buying an additional 48,935 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 237,339 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after buying an additional 14,912 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,798,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,122,000 after buying an additional 161,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 50,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.81. 7,993,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,369,221. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.