Wade G W & Inc. Increases Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,340 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,948 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 105.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VOD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,865. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vodafone Group Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4882 per share. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

