Wade G W & Inc. Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 441,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $36.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,865,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,325,066. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.65 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $204.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

