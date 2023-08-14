Wade G W & Inc. Sells 2,779 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $888,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,797,000 after acquiring an additional 259,015 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,445 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.57. 1,972,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,009,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

