Walken (WLKN) Price Reaches $0.0084 on Exchanges

Walken (WLKN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 14th. Walken has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Walken has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Walken Token Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,891,239 tokens. Walken’s official website is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

