Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,133,535 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,724 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $167,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.64.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.28. 3,350,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,883,128. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.42 and its 200-day moving average is $149.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $428.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $162.78.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

