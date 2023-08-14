Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $102.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $111.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Walt Disney from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.52.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $89.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.57. Walt Disney has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The firm has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

