Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.32

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.32 and last traded at $33.32, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Want Want China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on WWNTY
Want Want China Price Performance
Want Want China Company Profile
Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Want Want China
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Want Want China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Want Want China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.