Warwick Investment Management Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,607 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,443,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after purchasing an additional 283,105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $408.95. 380,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,991. The company has a market cap of $327.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $407.68 and a 200-day moving average of $385.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

