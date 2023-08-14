Warwick Investment Management Inc. Has $646,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VO traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,955. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $229.34.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

